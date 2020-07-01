Quota system ends for Bangladesh Civil Services jobs

Following large scale protests in the country, the government had decided to scrap quotas for class-I and Class-II jobs in the country in October 2018. The current batch of BCS would be the last batch to be selected under the quota system which gave 56 percent reservation to various categories of candidates in these jobs.

This included 30 percent for the family members of liberation war fighters, 10 percent for women, 10 percent for disadvantaged districts, 5 percent for small ethnic groups and 1 percent for the people with disabilities.

However, the quota for the disabled people will continue. The quota will also continue for class-III and Class-IV jobs in the government. The quota system was introduced through an executive order in 1972. It has been amended several times since.

