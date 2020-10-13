Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the Month of August, 2020 (BASE 2011-12=100)

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments. With the gradual relaxation of restrictions, there has been a relative improvement in the economic activities by varying degrees as well as in data reporting.

2. For the month of August 2020, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 116.1. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of August 2020 stand at 83.0, 117.4 and 162.7 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

3. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 108.4 for Primary Goods, 75.0 for Capital Goods, 126.6 for Intermediate Goods and 127.7 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of August 2020. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 109.4 and 139.6 respectively for the month of August 2020.

4. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of August 2020 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices since April 2020, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of August 2020, the indices for July 2020 have undergone the first revision and those for May 2020 have undergone the final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for August 2020, the first revision for July 2020 and the final revision for May 2020 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 88 percent, 91 percent and 94 percent respectively.

6. Release of the Index for September 2020 will be on Thursday, 12th November 2020.

