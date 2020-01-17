Putin to take part in peace conference on Libya in Germany

According to the statement, the peace talks in Berlin will focus on stopping the fighting and launching a broad political dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s acting foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said, it was important for both sides not to repeat past mistakes and put forward additional demands after the Berlin conference.

Libya has been in turmoil since dictator Moamer Kadhafi was killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

Last April, an assault on Tripoli by military strongman Khalifa Haftar’s forces sparked fighting that has killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters, displacing thousands.