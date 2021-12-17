Punjab National Bank tumbles as RBI imposes penalty of Rs 1.80 crore

Punjab National Bank is currently trading at Rs. 38.30, down by 1.10 points or 2.79% from its previous closing of Rs. 39.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 39.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 39.40 and Rs. 38.10 respectively. So far 3453880 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 47.60 on 26-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 31.40 on 24-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 41.40 and Rs. 38.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 42117.13 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.15%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 13.41% and 13.44% respectively.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed penalty of Rs 1.80 crore on Punjab National Bank (PNB). The Central Bank has imposed for contravention of sub-section 2 of section 19 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act). Penalty was based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and was not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their respective customers.

PNB is one of the oldest banks in India having a virtual presence in every important center of the country. The Bank caters to a wide variety of audience through spectrum of services including corporate and personal banking, industrial finance, agricultural finance and international finance.