Punjab National Bank surges on raising Rs 1,800 crore

Punjab National Bank is currently trading at Rs. 37.50, up by 0.65 points or 1.76% from its previous closing of Rs. 36.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 37.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 37.80 and Rs. 36.85 respectively. So far 6740324 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 46.40 on 19-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 26.30 on 20-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 38.40 and Rs. 33.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 41511.53 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 76.87%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 12.01% and 11.12% respectively.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has raised Rs 1,800 crore by selling 53 crore shares on a private placement basis to investors like LIC and Societe Generale. Eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) were given the share at an issue price of Rs 33.75 per unit aggregating to Rs 1,799.99 crore.

PNB is one of the oldest banks in India having a virtual presence in every important center of the country. The Bank caters to a wide variety of audience through spectrum of services including corporate and personal banking, industrial finance, agricultural finance and international finance.

