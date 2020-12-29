Punjab National Bank completes IT integration of all branches of two merged entities

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has completed IT integration of all branches of erstwhile United Bank of India with itself. This is in continuation to the IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce undertaken last month.

The amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB came into effect from April 1, 2020. With this PNB has concluded the integration and migration of databases of both banks, which brings all the customers on the common platform and enable them to transact seamlessly across bank’s network as well as use PNB’s digital Banking platforms like Internet Banking and Mobile Banking.

PNB is one of the oldest banks in India having a virtual presence in every important center of the country. The Bank caters to a wide variety of audience through spectrum of services including corporate and personal banking, industrial finance, agricultural finance and international finance.

