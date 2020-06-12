Punjab Government orders lockdown on weekends, public holidays

All citizens, except medical staff and essential service providers will be required to download e-passes from the COVA app.

Chief Minister issued these directions at a Video Conference meeting to review the pandemic situation and the state’s preparedness to handle further spread.

Industry, however, will be allowed to function normally on all days. Chief Minister has asked DGP Dinkar Gupta to ensure strict implementation of these directives to prevent gathering of large crowds.

The Chief Minister also asked medical and health experts to consider imposition of strict conditions, including mandatory testing certification, for entrants from Delhi, where Corona cases are rising sharply.

On an average, 500-800 vehicles come to Punjab from the national capital every day.