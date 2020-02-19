PTI thrashed for misbehaving with girls in Udaipur gov school

Udaipur : Irate students of a government senior secondary school in Udaipur district thrashed a physical training instructor (PTI) for his alleged misbehavior with a girl. The teacher was thrashed badly in presence of over two dozen students and the case turned serious after villagers came to know of the incident. They staged a massive protest, locked the school gate and said they wont let the school open until the staff is changed. Looking at the gravity of the situation, the BEO visited the school and relieved few staff including an office clerk. Police also was called which after taking a complaint from the girl, took away the PTI, sources said.

The incident took place at the govt senior secondary school at Chansada in Kurabad block. The PTI Prem Singh Chundawat reportedly wrote ‘I love you’ in the copy and gave it to a girl of class 12. The worried girl showed it to her classmates who were infuriated by the PTI’s misconduct. He is said to have on earlier occasions too misbehaved with other students. They confronted the PTI during the school hours and thrashed him severely.

Later on parents and villagers arrived at the school and staged massive protest. Though the Principal took action against the PTI and relieved him to report at the headquarters, the villagers didnt let the school open on Wednesday until the BEO arrived and spoke to them. At the demand of the villagers, the BEO relieved the Prinicipal, two lady teachers, a clerk. He said APO action would be taken against them while an FIR too has been given.