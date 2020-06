PSBs disburse Rs 12,200 Cr to states, UTs so far: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister also said, PSBs have sanctioned loans worth 24 thousand 260 crore rupees under the 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme including the disbursed amount.

Maximum disbursements were made by the State Bank of India followed by Canara Bank. SBI disbursed more than seven thousand five hundred crore rupees whereas Canara bank disbursed 814 crore rupees.

Public Sector Banks have disbursed maximum amounts to Tamil Nadu followed by Uttar Pradesh.