Protests in Bangladesh against France over prophet caricature issue | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The protestors called for the boycott of French products. Placards and slogans denouncing the French President for his comments on the issue were raised during the protest. Police put up barricades and the protestors were stopped after they reached a nearby  intersection in the city.

Many other places in Bangladesh also reported protests against the French President on Friday. According to local media, protest marches were reported from places like Savar, Natore, Sirajganj, Noakhali, Jessore, Feni, Tangail and some other cities in the country.

By Rajesh Jha

