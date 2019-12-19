Protest in parts of the country over citizenship amendment act; sporadic violence in UP

Thursday saw protests being held against Citizenship Amendment Act in various parts of the country..But another one was held at the national capital’s Rajghat by people who support the Citizenship Amendment Act..Immigrants who are now hopeful of getting a national identity hailed the move & called it “Pro Nation” ..

Left parties organised nationwide protests against CAA..In the national capital..some Left leaders were taken into preventive detention after they were refused permission to carry out a peace march from Mandi house to Shaheed Park . They were later relased in different parts of the city.

At the Red Fort..protesters defied prohibitory orders and attempted to carry out a march against CAA..The police took action and detained a large number of protesters..

Protesters from different organisations also gathered at Jantar Mantar to raise their voice..The Delhi Metro shut down at least 18 stations during the day as a precautionary measure but they were reopened in the evening..The Delhi Police also appealed to people seeking their cooperation in maintaining law & order..

In Uttar Pradesh..the protests got out of hand in state capital Lucknow..There was stone pelting and arson..The police had to lob tear gas shells to scatter protesters..The city also saw Samajwadi Party and Congress worker protesting on the streets..Two state public transport buses were torched in Sambhal..The U.P govt said it will take strict action against protesters..

The Left’s bandh call saw a partial response in Bihar..Protesters squatted on train tracks at Rajendra Nagar railway station in Patna because of which train services were impacted in the morning for some time..Similar scenes played out at some other places as well slowing down train traffic..Several demonstrations were also held in Karnataka..Authorities had imposed prohibitory orders in several parts of the state including Bengaluru & Mangaluru on Wednesday night and these will remain in place till midnight on Saturday..Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa directed the police to show restraint while dealing with protesters..

The situation remained peaceful in West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya..While calm prevailed in Guwahati..curfew was relaxed in Dibrugarh for 14 hours starting 6 am..

In Mumbai..people took to the streets in favour of CAA..Students, people associated with the film industry and journalism took out a march from the maximum city’s CST station in favour of the CAA..Students marched with posters of the images of the likes of Veer Savarkar & Swami Vivekananda chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’..

Meanwhile..the Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Centre, Delhi Govt and Delhi Police to file affidavits in response to pleas seeking a judicial commission level inquiry into the Jamia Millia Islamia clashes..The court declined the pleas to order protection of students from coercive action.