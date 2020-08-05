Proper investigation will be done in the killing of Ex Army Major: PM Hasina

The official news agency BSS quoted the PM’s Press Secretary Ehsanul Karim that the Prime Minister has assured the family of Major Rashed that a proper probe would be carried out to try the persons responsible for the killing of the retired Major.

The Home Ministry has already launched an enquiry into the incident. Authorities have suspended 21 policemen including the officer incharge of the police check post involved in the incident.

Sinha Md Rashed Khan was allegedly killed in police firing at Teknaf area of Cox’s Bazar on the night of 31 July. The police claimed that they fired in self-defence when Major Rashed Khan pointed a gun at them after his vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint in Teknaf’s Marine drive. Police also claim to have recovered drugs from the vehicle. There are allegations that he was taken to the hospital quite late after being injured in the firing by the police.

Rashed had served in the Special Security Force (SSF) and took voluntary retirement two years ago. SSF provides security to the Prime Minister, President and any other person designated as VIP by the Government of Bangladesh.