Promotion of Kho Kho and Kabaddi

Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India and KhoKho Federation of India, which have been given government recognition to promote the sports of Kabaddi and Kho Kho in the country, have been provided with the admissible financial assistance and other support under the various Schemes of the Ministry and the Sports Authority of India. Further, both Kabaddi and Kho Kho are part of the Khelo India Youth Games. Kabaddi and Kho Kho are also included in the list of games/sports which qualify the meritorious sportspersons for recruitment to Group ‘C’ posts in Central Government offices.

This information was given by Union Minister of State (IC) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.