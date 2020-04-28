Progressive increase in COVID-19 recovery rate in the country

Health Ministry data said, the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 22 thousand 10 and 7 thousand 26 people were either cured of the disease and discharged and one had migrated.

Briefing media in New Delhi, an Health Ministry official said, there has been progressive increase in the recovery rate in the country. The official said, no new cases of COVID-19 reported from 17 districts in the last 28 days.

The Official said, compared to the 20 nations where maximum COVID-19 cases have been reported, India has reported only 1/200 times the number of deaths as the total number of deaths in these 20 countries. He said, currently there are no approved therapies, including plasma therapy, for treatment of COVID-19.