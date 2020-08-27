Progress made in disengaging the frontline troops of both sides : Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson on current India-China border situation

Spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, when introducing the current India- China border situation and commenting on the two sides’ military ties at a regular press conference in Beijing on Thursday said that since the Galwan Valley clash, China and India have held several rounds of talks through military and diplomatic channels, and progress has been made in disengaging the frontline troops of both sides.

Wu stressed that China and India are important neighbors and expected that India could work with China towards the same goal, bearing in mind the big picture of bilateral ties and putting the border issue in an appropriate position in this big picture, avoid misjudgment,keep divergences from escalating into disputes, and take concrete steps to bring the bilateral relations back to the right track of normal development.

However, India and China were unable to overcome their differences on the disengagement and de-escalation process along the LAC during the last diplomatic talks held on 20th August, with New Delhi emphasising the need toresolve “outstanding issues” in an expeditious manner and in accordance withthe existing agreements and protocols.

Even though, the two sides agreed that restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations; disengagement at certain points at LAC in western sector of the boundary remains the sticking point where China is reluctant to move from as per official sources.

ANSHUMAN MISHRA/PRASAR BHARATI SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT, BEIJING