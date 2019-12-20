Professional skills imparted to youth under PMKVY

The positive impact of this initiative can be witnessed across Bundi district of Rajasthan. Thousands of youth have got employed after getting trained at the Skill Development Centre in Bundi. There are many who after undergoing training at this training centre are now working there itself. This scheme has given a new direction to the life of these youth.

Under the Prime minister Kaushal Vikas Yojana, the skill centre of Bundi has a target to train 1,500 candidates, of which 1,000 have already been trained so far. Under the scheme, till now moer than 25 lakh youth have been trained across the country, out of which, 54% have got employed.

