Prof America Singh takes charge as MLSU’s new VC

Udaipur : Prof America Singh took charge as the new Vice Chancellor of Mohanlal Sukhadia University on wednesday. The largest university of South Rajasthan had been awaiting appointment for its full fledged VC since last year after the erstwhile vice chancellor Prof JP Sharma retired on December 5, on completion of three years of term full of turmoils for various reasons.

On his arrival from Lucknow, the new VC was given a warm welcome by the deans and senior faculty members as well as employees of the university on the occasion. Singh, who was appointed to the new post on Monday by the Governor, originally hails from Jodhpur. His family had moved to Uttar Pradesh eleven generations ago and settled there. Singh had served as the Dean of Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow.

Clearing the curiosity surrounding his name, the VC told media that on his birth in 1958, his grand mother had given him the name as it was her deep desire to send her grandson to America for studies. Though he could not fulfill her desire, however, the name remained for his life. Speaking about his priorities, the VC said regularising online classes and bringing transparency in the examination system would be his prime concern.

He said he would communicate with the post graduate students through online mode and try to know their innovative ideas on various subjects. He also said that considering the financial crisis triggered by the pandemic, students would be eased from the burden of depositing the entire annual fees and would be given the facility to deposit the payment in instalments.

He also said that private companies or institutions would be encouraged to sponsor educational expenses of needy students under their corporate social responsibility programs. He also expressed desire to boost campus placements and for expansion of technical and job orientied courses for the tribal students.

