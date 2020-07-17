Production & supply of medical oxygen adequate in all states: Govt

The Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday reviewed the situation of medical oxygen supply in the country.

Average monthly consumption of medical oxygen has gone up to one thousand 512 metric tonnes per day which was 902 metric tonnes per day in April this year.

Government said that the present production and supply of medical oxygen is adequate in all the states and appropriate arrangements have been made for providing medical oxygen at remote areas.

It was highlighted that the percentage of COVID patients who are on oxygen has declined to 4.58 per cent on Thursday.

The Minister directed to put in place the adequate arrangements for any eventuality or sudden spurt in demand of medical oxygen. He directed to give special attention on the areas where connectivity gets affected due to adverse weather conditions.