Production of Crude Oil : Monthly Production Report for September,2020 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Production of Crude Oil

Crude oil production[1] during September,2020 was2486.52 TMT which is6.94% lower than target and6.05% lower when compared with September2019.Cumulative crude oil production during April-September, 2020 was 15372.79 TMT which is 4.64% and 6.10% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.Unit-wise and State-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of September, 2020 and cumulatively for the period April-September, 2020 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-1 and month-wise in Figure-1.

Table-1: Crude Oil Production (in TMT)

Oil Company Target September (Month) April-September (Cumulative) 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. Target Prod.* Prod. ONGC 20931.54 1728.72 1638.71 1667.57 98.27 10499.38 10153.89 10252.13 99.04 OIL 3268.00 261.84 245.44 259.48 94.59 1562.02 1485.42 1614.27 92.02 PSC Fields 8265.00 681.38 602.38 719.48 83.72 4060.06 3733.47 4505.58 82.86 Total 32464.53 2671.94 2486.52 2646.52 93.95 16121.47 15372.79 16371.98 93.90

Note: 1. Target for the year 2020-21 is provisional, subject to finalization. *: Provisional

2. Totals may not tally due to rounding off.

Figure-1: Monthly Crude Oil Production

Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall are as under:

Crude oil production by ONGC in nomination block during September, 2020 was 1638.71 TMT which is 5.21%lower than target and1.73%lower when compared with September 2019. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-September, 2020 was 10153.89 TMT which is 3.29%and 0.96% lower than target for the period andproduction during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Production planned from WO16 cluster could not be realized due to delay in MOPU (SagarSamrat) as activities at GPC yard Abu Dhabi got affected due to Covid restrictions/lockdown Production planned from new wells in Ratna field affected due to non- availability of ESPs for well completion due to implications of COVID-19 New wells planned under Cluster 8 development project delayed due to toppling of D-30-2 platform jacket during installation and further delay in installation of new platforms due to COVID implications. Oil Production restricted in Rajahmundry Asset due to technical problem in Single Buoy Mooring of M/s Vedanta’s Loading Terminal at S. Yanam.

Crude oil production by OIL in the nomination during September, 2020 was245.44 TMT which is 6.27% lower than the monthly target and 5.41% lower than the September, 2019. Cumulative crude oil production by OIL during April-September, 2020 was 1485.42 TMT which is 4.90% and 7.98% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Less than planned contribution from workover wells, drilling wells and old wells. Rise in water cut and decline in liquid production from existing wells. Bandhs /blockade by local people and associations etc. after the Baghjan Blowout, protests/agitation etc.

Crude oil production by Pvt/JVs in the PSC regime during September,2020 was 602.38 TMT which islower by 11.59% than the monthly target and 16.28%lowerthanSeptember, 2019.Cumulative crude oil production by Pvt/JVs during April-September, 2020 was 3733.47 TMT which is 8.04% and 17.14% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

RJ-ON-90/1 (Rajasthan Block): (1) Bhagyam, (2) Aishwarya, (3)AishwariyaBarmer Hill(4) Saraswati: electrical failures, and Additional downtime due to overhead lines /Grid failure/Cellar pit water logging/Line Leaks– (5) Gudda: No production in the field due to water technical and maintenance issues. CB-ONN-2000/1 (Ingoli&Sanand East): Well PK#2 is not producing due to possible casing damage and reservoir issues and some Wellsare shut-in due to unavailability of effective demulsifier to break tight water and oil emulsion. (GSPC) KG-ONN-2003/1 (Nagayalanka): Shut in of wells of Ravva JV (ONGC) CY-ONN-2002/2 (Madanam): The production from MDDD as envisaged in plan couldn’t be realized as drilling activities are hampered due to local agitation. (ONGC) CB-ONN-2004/2 (Vadatal): Two development wells in VD-3 discovery and one development well in VD-5 discovery could not be drilled. (ONGC).

Production of Natural Gas

Natural gas production during September,2020 was 2293.52MMSCM which is 18.07% lower than the monthly target and 10.69% lower when compared with September, 2019. Cumulative natural gas production during April-September, 2020 was 13953.67MMSCM which is 13.11% and 12.82% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production is given at Annexure-II. Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of September, 2020 and cumulatively for the period April-September, 2020 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.

Table-2: Natural Gas Production (inMMSCM)

Oil Company Target September (Month) April-September (Cumulative) 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. Target Prod.* Prod. ONGC 24437.08 2005.75 1782.61 1913.42 93.16 12232.45 10979.09 12071.71 90.95 OIL 3181.54 280.40 200.66 231.72 86.60 1560.38 1241.80 1384.38 89.70 PSC Fields 6826.82 513.15 310.25 422.98 73.35 2265.79 1732.78 2549.03 67.98 Total 34445.44 2799.30 2293.52 2568.11 89.31 16058.62 13953.67 16005.12 87.18

Note: 1. Target for the year 2020-21 is provisional, subject to finalization. *: Provisional

2. Totals may not tally due to rounding off.

Figure-2: Monthly Natural Gas Production

Natural gas production by ONGC in the nomination during September, 2020 was 1782.61MMSCM which is 11.13% lower than target and 6.84% lower when compared with September 2019. Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC duringApril-September, 2020 was 10979.09 MMSCM which is 10.25% and 9.05% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.Reasons for shortfall in production are as under: Closure of Gas wells in western offshore due to Hazira Plant shutdown on 24.09.20 and subsequent normalization. Less Gas production from WO16 cluster due to delay in MOPU and non-realization of gain planned from new subsea wells in Bassein field due to delay in subsea umbilical connections/hook up jobs in view of Covid-19 implications. Less than planned production from Vasistha/S1 wells in EOA due certain reservoir related issues.

Natural gas production by OILin the nomination during September, 2020 was 200.66 MMSCM which is 28.44% lower than monthly target and 13.40% lower than September, 2019. Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-September, 2020 was 1241.80 MMSCM which is 20.42% and 10.30% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Loss of potential in Deohal area due to presence of CO2 in production stream. Low demand of gas by the major customers. Bandhs /blockade by local people and associations etc. after the Baghjan Blowout, protests/agitation etc.

Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs in the PSC regime during September,2020 was 310.25 MMSCM which is 39.54% lowerthan monthly target and26.65% lower than September, 2019. Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-September, 2020 was 1732.78MMSCM which is 23.52% and 32.02% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

KG-DWN-98/3 (D-34): Project progress of R-Series D-34 field of KG-DWN-98/3 was on track till the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and despite the pandemic constraints/lockdown, best efforts are being made to overcome the situation. (RIL) RJ-ON/6 (SGL): Power Plant customer has further reduced gas offtake as one of the Gas turbine is on emergency shutdown. (FEL) RJ-ON-90/1 (Rajasthan Block): RDG – Delay in new Raageshwari Deep Gas plant start up due to Covid-19. (CEIL) KG-DWN-98/2 (U-3B): Less Gas production from well due to reduction of choke because of increase in water Production from well. (ONGC) SOHAGPUR WEST (CBM): Dewatering Wells Gas breakout is awaited, scaling in producing Wells and Impact of COVID19 lockdown. (RIL)

Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

Crude Oil Processed during September, 2020 was 17706.85 TMT which is 14.75% lower than the target for the month and8.80% lowerwhen compared with September, 2019. Cumulative crude throughput during April-September, 2020 was100166.06 TMT which is 18.96% and 20.33% lower than target for the period and crude throughput during corresponding period of last year respectively.Refinery-wise details of the crude throughput and capacity utilization during the month of September, 2020 vis-à-vis September, 2019 are given at Annexures-III and Annexures -IV. Company-wise crude throughput for the month of September, 2020 and cumulatively for the period April-September, 2020vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.

Table 3: Crude Oil Processed(Crude Throughput) (in TMT)

Oil Company Target September (Month) April-September (Cumulative) 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. Target Prod.* Prod. CPSE 148031.12 12037.03 9732.67 10744.13 90.59 71403.92 54632.82 71184.40 76.75 IOCL 72499.86 6033.24 4656.72 5162.11 90.21 35086.15 26899.27 34820.22 77.25 BPCL 30499.95 2070.00 1889.75 2257.22 83.72 15155.21 10664.17 15205.53 70.13 HPCL 17867.47 1506.38 1398.38 1379.24 101.39 9188.89 8033.14 8484.47 94.68 CPCL 9000.00 900.00 769.87 743.43 103.56 3540.00 3383.31 5188.76 65.20 NRL 2700.00 222.00 198.15 210.96 93.93 1353.00 1268.38 1394.36 90.96 MRPL 15400.00 1300.00 812.52 984.14 82.56 7050.00 4346.94 6047.41 71.88 ONGC 63.83 5.42 7.29 7.03 103.73 30.66 37.60 43.65 86.15 JVs 14772.00 1197.00 1505.07 1134.55 132.66 7299.00 7640.58 9640.09 79.26 BORL 7800.00 640.00 489.28 532.38 91.91 3900.00 2511.18 3779.07 66.45 HMEL 6972.00 557.00 1015.78 602.18 168.69 3399.00 5129.40 5861.02 87.52 Private 89515.16 7536.32 6469.12 7536.32 85.84 44903.78 37892.67 44903.78 84.39 RIL 68894.99 5894.55 5008.97 5894.55 84.98 34503.02 28976.86 34503.02 83.98 NEL 20620.18 1641.76 1460.15 1641.76 88.94 10400.76 8915.81 10400.76 85.72 TOTAL 252318.28 20770.35 17706.85 19415.00 91.20 123606.70 100166.06 125728.27 79.67

Note: 1. Target for the year 2020-21 is provisional, subject to finalization. *: Provisional

2. Totals may not tally due to rounding off.

Figure 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

CPSE Refineries’ crude oil processed during September, 2020 was 9732.67TMT which is 19.14% lower than the target for the month and9.41%lowerwhen compared with September, 2019.Cumulative crude throughputby CPSE refineries during April-September, 2020 was 54632.82TMT which is 23.49% and 23.25% lower than target for the period and crude throughputduring corresponding period of last year respectively.Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

IOCL- Jharia, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat, Bongaigaon and Paradeep: Crude throughput regulated for high HSD stock for low product demand due to COVID impact. IOCL-Digboi: Crude throughput regulated due to high VR stock due to DCU SAD for high skin temperature. BPCL Mumbai & Kochi: Refineries crude processing was lower during Apr-Sep’20 due to lower demand for petroleum products on account of COVID-19 impact. HPCL-Mumbai &Visakh: Lower due to planned shutdown of secondary unit and impact of COVID situation. CPCL-Manali& NRL- Numaligarh: Lower due to Lower demand due to impact of COVID-19 lockdown.

3.2 JV refineries’ crude oil processed during September, 2020 was 1505.07TMT which is 25.74% higher than the target for the month and 32.66% higher when compared with September, 2019. Cumulative crude throughput during April-September, 2020 was7640.58 TMT which is 4.68% higher than target for the period but20.74% lower when compare with the corresponding period of last year respectively.

3.3 Private refineries’ crude oil processed during September, 2020 was 6469.12TMT which is 14.16% lower than the corresponding month of last year. Cumulative crude throughputduring April-September, 2020 was 37892.67 TMT which is 15.61% lower than thecorresponding period of last year.

Production of Petroleum Products

Production of Petroleum Products during September, 2020 was 18000.82 TMT which is 14.92% lower than the target for the month and 9.49% lower when compared with September, 2019. Cumulative production during April-September, 2020 was 107288.52 TMT which is 14.88% and 16.26% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise production of petroleum products is given at Annexure-V. Company-wise production for the month of September, 2020 and cumulatively for the period April-September, 2020 vis-à-Vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-4 and month-wise in Figure-4.

Production of petroleum Products by Oil’s Refineries during September, 2020 was 17663.73 TMT which is 14.90% lower than the target for the month and 9.60% lower when compared with September, 2019. Cumulative production of petroleum products by refineries during April-September, 2020 was 105201.32 TMT which is 14.97% and 16.34% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

4.2 Production of petroleum Products by Fractionators during September, 2020 was 337.08 TMT which is 15.65% lower than the target for the month and 3.44% lower when compared with September, 2019. Cumulative production by Fractionators during April-September, 2020 was 2087.20 TMT which is 10.11% and 11.98% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Table 4: Production of Petroleum Products (TMT)

Oil Company Target September (Month) April-September (Cumulative) 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year 2020-21 2019-20 % over last year Target Prod.* Prod. Target Prod.* Prod. CPSE 139203.86 11316.37 9095.89 10080.59 90.23 67174.07 51638.08 66922.75 77.16 IOCL 68912.87 5736.79 4458.82 4924.52 90.54 33332.73 25688.84 33015.44 77.81 BPCL 28965.13 1961.59 1815.91 2092.41 86.79 14417.25 10250.43 14262.35 71.87 HPCL 16438.97 1389.61 1219.62 1210.76 100.73 8462.32 7539.52 7861.78 95.90 CPCL 8278.87 835.00 692.81 703.10 98.54 3213.11 3055.04 4787.82 63.81 NRL 2660.91 218.71 184.10 210.68 87.38 1334.10 1259.83 1348.18 93.45 MRPL 13887.11 1169.58 717.54 932.45 76.95 6385.73 3808.38 5606.33 67.93 ONGC 60.00 5.10 7.10 6.66 106.50 28.82 36.03 40.85 88.18 JVs 13590.40 1100.92 1415.09 1119.83 126.37 6714.20 7099.17 8991.63 78.95 BORL 6958.40 570.92 438.62 519.75 84.39 3480.20 2148.82 3463.19 62.05 HMEL 6632.00 530.00 976.47 600.07 162.73 3234.00 4950.36 5528.44 89.54 Private 102154.50 8339.79 7152.75 8339.79 85.77 49837.80 46464.07 49837.80 93.23 RIL 82374.12 6760.93 5787.13 6760.93 85.60 39886.43 37844.09 39886.43 94.88 NEL 19780.38 1578.86 1365.62 1578.86 86.49 9951.37 8619.98 9951.37 86.62 Total Refinery 254948.76 20757.08 17663.73 19540.20 90.40 123726.07 105201.32 125752.17 83.66 Fractionators 4572.73 399.64 337.08 349.10 96.56 2322.06 2087.20 2371.22 88.02 TOTAL 259521.49 21156.72 18000.82 19889.30 90.51 126048.13 107288.52 128123.40 83.74

Note: 1. Target for the year 2020-21 is provisional, subject to finalization. *: Provisional

2. Totals may not tally due to rounding off.

Figure 4: Monthly Refinery Production of Petorleum Products