Pro- CAA rallies held across the country

They saw massive participation by citizens.

One such rally in support of the citizenship amendment act was held from Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan to Girgaon Chaupati.People from every section of society participated in the rally and expressed their views in support of the act.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged congress is spreading lies and rumours about the citizenship amendment act.

He asked Rahul Gandhi which provision in the act enables the government to take away citizenship.

BJP’s Working President J.P. Nadda also urged people to stay away from rumour mongering.BJP also launched an attack on Congress and its leader Rahul gandhi for terming NPR a tax on the poor.

Many other senior BJP leaders and Ministers from the party are holding press conferences in different parts of the country to clarify any misgivings or doubts citizens about issues related to CAA, NRC and NPR.Some parts of the country also witnessed anti-CAA protests that were largely peaceful.

UP Police stayed on alert on friday in the wake of the protests. The situation in Assam was completely normal and peaceful.

BJP held rallies in different parts of the state in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act and gave the message of peace and fraternity.

Apart from the rally in Guwahati, Jagirod in Morigaon district witnessed a rally led by Hemant Biswa Sarma. Later Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and many other MLAs also participated in this rally that saw crowd of participants as long as 4 kilometers.

While adressing the rally Sarbananda Sonowal resolved to protect identity and culture of the indigenous people of Assam.

The government is leaving no stone unturned to clear the air over the CAA, NRC and NPR. And with the increasing support from the common man, it is hoped that better sense will prevail.