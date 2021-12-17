Priority treatment during security check is provided for persons with disability at all major airports managed by AAI as well as JV airports and airports under PPP

Priority treatment during security check is provided for persons with disability at all major airports managed by Airports Authority of India (AAI) as well as Joint Venture (JV) airports and airports under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Security personnel are trained during induction to assist persons with disability and are also sensitised about the ‘Standard Operating Procedure(SOP) for screening of passengers with special needs and medical conditions’ issued by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

Further, ‘Accessibility Standards and Guidelines for Civil Aviation’ are being formulated by Ministry of Civil Aviation as per the directives of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which specify the accessibility features to be provided by the airport operators, airlines and security forces. It will enable passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility to move about safely, freely and use all the facilities within airport terminals.

The draft guidelines also contain provision for facilities like priority treatment during security check, special arrangements to facilitate screening of persons with special needs keeping the dignity and privacy of the passenger in mind, trained airport, airlines and security staff etc.

