Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Prime Minister to release the commemorative coin of Rs.100 denomination in honour of SmtVijayaRajeScindia through a virtual ceremony today

Prime Minister to release the commemorative coin of Rs.100 denomination in honour of SmtVijayaRajeScindia through a virtual ceremony today

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi  will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of SmtVijayaRajeScindia  on 12th October, 2020 through a virtual ceremony. Smt Vijaya Raje Scindia is popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior. The coin is being released in  celebration of  birth centenary of Vijaya Raje Scindia. The special commemorative coin was minted by the Finance Ministry as a part of these  celebrations. This coin will  be released by the  Prime Minister on her birth anniversary tomorrow . Family members of Smt. Scindia along with other dignitaries will also join the ceremony from different locations all over the country through virtual platform.

Please share this news

Check Also

Nadal continues Paris reign with record-equalling 20th Slam

With his record-improving 13th triumph at Roland Garros, world number two Nadal is now tied …

    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved