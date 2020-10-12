Prime Minister to release the commemorative coin of Rs.100 denomination in honour of SmtVijayaRajeScindia through a virtual ceremony today

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of SmtVijayaRajeScindia on 12th October, 2020 through a virtual ceremony. Smt Vijaya Raje Scindia is popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior. The coin is being released in celebration of birth centenary of Vijaya Raje Scindia. The special commemorative coin was minted by the Finance Ministry as a part of these celebrations. This coin will be released by the Prime Minister on her birth anniversary tomorrow . Family members of Smt. Scindia along with other dignitaries will also join the ceremony from different locations all over the country through virtual platform.

