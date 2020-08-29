Prime Minister to inaugurate the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University tomorrow

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shall inaugurate the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University through remote video conference at 1230 tomorrow.

The RLB Central Agriculture University is located in Jhansi and is a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region.

The University has started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses in Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry.

It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shall also interact with various students of the university during the event.