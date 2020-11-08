Prime Minister to inaugurate Ro-Pax service between Hazira-Ghogha in Gujarat on 8th November

It marks a big step towards the Prime Minister’s vision of harnessing waterways and integrating them with the economic development of the country. The Prime Minister will also interact with local users of the service during the event.

Hazira-Ghogha Ro-Pax ferry service will work as a Gateway to South Gujarat and Saurashtra region. It will reduce the distance between Ghogha and Hazira from 370 Kilometres to 90 Kilometres. The reduced cargo travel time will result in huge savings of fuel approximately 9000 litres per day and will lead to reduction in CO2 emission by approximately 24 million tonnes per day.

It will give an impetus to the tourism industry with ease of access to Saurashtra region and lead to creation of new job opportunities. With the onset of Ferry services, the port sector, furniture and fertilizer industries in Saurashtra and Kutch region will get a big boost. Eco-tourism and religious-tourism in Gujarat, especially in Porbandar, Somnath, Dwarka and Palitana will grow exponentially.

The benefits of enhanced connectivity through this ferry service will also result in increased inflow of tourists in the famous Asiatic lion wildlife sanctuary at Gir.

Prime Minister Nrendra Modi has said that today is a very important day for Gujarat. In a tweet, PM Modi said, Surat and Saurashtra are going to be connected with the waterways.

The Prime Minister said, inauguration of the Ro-Pax Ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha will save time and fuel, while trade and industry will get a boost.