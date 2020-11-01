Prime Minister participates in the Ekta Diwas Celebrations at Kevadia, Gujarat | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Ekta Diwas Celebrations to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of “Loh Purush” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Kevadia, Gujarat. He offered floral tributes at the Statue of Unity, administered the Ekta Pledge and witnessed the Ekta Diwas Parade on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the various projects inaugurated for the Integrated development of Kevadia will help in increasing the tourism of the region. He said tourists will now have the option to visit the Statue of Unity to get the darshan of Sardar Saheb through a sea-plane service as well.

Cultural Unity by Maharishi Valmiki

The Prime Minister remarked that a few centuries ago, Adikavi Maharishi Valmiki made efforts to make India more vibrant, energetic and culturally united than the India we experience today. Modi expressed happiness that Valmiki Jayanti coincides with Ekta Diwas. He expressed happiness the way the country has proved its collective strength, its collective will in the face of this epidemic, is unprecedented.

New dimensions of Unity

The Prime Minister said now Kashmir has moved on a new path of development, leaving behind the obstacles that were coming in the development of Kashmir. He added today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity. He listed the steps taken for the restoration of peace in the Northeast and the initiatives taken for its development.

He said the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya following the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s verdict is an attempt to restore the cultural glory of India envisioned by Sardar Patel.

AatmaNirbhar Bharat

The Prime Minister remarked that today, 130 crore countrymen together are building a nation that is both strong and capable, in which there should be equality and there are also opportunities. He said only a self-sufficient country can be confident of its progress as well as its security. He added therefore that the country is moving towards becoming self-sufficient in the various fields including defense as well.

Development of Border Areas and Protection of India’s Sovereignty & Integrity

The Prime Minister said India’s perspective and attitudes towards borders have also changed. Criticizing the neighbouring countries, he said today those eyeing the land of India are getting a befitting reply. He pointed out that India is building hundreds of kilometers of roads, dozens of bridges and many tunnels on the borders. He affirmed that today’s India is fully ready to protect its sovereignty and integrity.

Unity against Terrorism

The Prime Minister said amidst these efforts, there are many challenges which India and the whole world are facing today. He said the way some people have come out in support of terrorism is a matter of global concern today. He urged upon the need for all the countries of the world, all governments, all religions, to unite against terrorism,. He said a sense of peace, brotherhood and mutual respect is the true identity of humanity. He pointed out no one can ever get welfare from terrorism-violence. He said our diversity is our existence and we are so extraordinary. He reminded that this unity of India is the power which keeps others on their toes. They want to make this diversity our only weakness. He stressed the need to recognize such forces and remain cautious.

Pulwama attack

The Prime Minister said he was reminded of Pulwama attack while watching the parade of paramilitary forces today. He said the country can never forget the incident and the whole nation was saddened by the departure of its brave sons. He said the country will never forget the kind of statements made on the incident. He said the recent statements made in the Parliament of the neighbouring country brings out the truth.

He lamented the play of ugly politics in the country which displayed utter selfishness and arrogance. Politics done after Pulwama attack is a great example of to what extent can these people go, for their political interest. He urged such political parties to work in the interest of the security of the country and for the morale of our security forces.

The Prime Minister said knowingly or unknowingly by playing into the hands of anti-national forces for your selfishness, you will not be able to work for the interest of the country nor for your party. He stressed that the highest interest for all of us should be the country’s interest. He added when we think of everyone’s interests, only then will we progress.

Earlier the Prime Minister witnessed a colorful parade of police forces of Gujarat State, the Central Reserve Armed Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Forces and National Security Guards. The parade also included a Rifle drill by the female officers of CRPF. The Jaguars of the Indian Air Force also performed a fly-past to mark the occasion. The Prime Minister also witnessed a cultural event showcasing the tribal heritage of India on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta diwas.