Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, soft power of India can change its image worldwide

Addressing the gathering of students, teachers and former students, the Prime Minister asserted that Universities are not just a center of higher education but they are a power house of making characters and providing inspiration. He said that for a long time we have not used the full capacity of our strength and it was also the case in governance. Mr Modi mentioned the Rail coach Factory of Raebareli and said that many things were announced but nothing was done at the ground till 2014 when his government used the capacity of the factory and then within few months it started producing coaches and it will soon be a global hub.

The Prime Minister said that will power can change the situations that can be understood by the way Urea was being produced earlier and how the production in full capacity and neem coating has benefitted the farmers. He said that government is going to restart many factories in Uttar Pradesh with the help of technology which were closed earlier. Hailing the role of students and teachers during Corona period the Prime Minister suggested that Universities should do research, branding and value addition to the products famous in those districts which are under educational ambit of university. This will help the government in framing the policies and it will help the One district One product Scheme.

The Prime Minister unveiled the University’s Centennial Commemorative Coin on the occasion. He also released a special Commemorative Postal Stamp issued by India Post and its Special Cover during the event. Defence Minister and Local MP Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditynath were virtually present on the occasion. Alok Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University said that during centennial year, many initiatives were taken by the University.