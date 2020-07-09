Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India is playing a leading role in the global revival

PM said, this is an India which is adopting a human centric approach and inclusive approach for the development.

In his inaugural address today on India Global Week 2020, PM Modi said, India is playing a leading role in the global revival.

Prime Minister said, India is a powerhouse of talent and is a natural reformer which overcomes several social and economical challenges. PM said, India is effectively tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and the government has taken several steps for the welfare of the people.

India Global Week is a three day virtual conference based on the theme ‘Be the Revival: India and a Better New World’. During the India Global Week 2020, five thousand global participants from 30 nations will be addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions.

This forum brought together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID.