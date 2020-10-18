Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited to visit Bangladesh, says Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Dr. Momen made this statement after the newly appointed High Commissioner of India Vikram Doraiswai made a courtesy call on him in Dhaka on Sunday. Dr. Momen said that Bangladesh and India will celebrate Bangladesh’s 50 years of independence together next year. He hoped that Prime Minister Modi will join in the celebration in Dhaka.

A virtual meeting between the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh is also likely to take place later this year.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Bangladesh to join in the birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. But the visit was cancelled due to the Corona pandemic.

Foreign Minister Dr. Momen said that the existing relations between Bangladesh and India have set an example for the world by resolving bilateral issues through dialogue and discussions. He referred to land and maritime boundary issues as an example in this context.

Rajesh Jha/ Dhaka/18.10.2020