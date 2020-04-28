Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds telephonic conversation with President of Indonesia

The two leaders exchanged thoughts about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and the world.

The Indonesian President appreciated the facilitation provided by Government of India for supplies of pharmaceutical products to Indonesia.

Prime Minister assured him that India would do its best to prevent disruption in supplies of medical products or the other commodities traded between the two countries.

The leaders discussed issues related to their citizens present in each other’s countries, and agreed that their teams would remain in touch to ensure all possible facilitation in this regard.

Prime Minister underlined the fact that Indonesia is an important maritime partner in India’s extended neighbourhood, and the strength of the bilateral relationship would help both countries in fighting the effects of the pandemic.

PM Modi also conveyed greetings for the Holy Month of Ramadan to H.E. President Widodo and to the friendly people of Indonesia.