Prime Minister Modi to address rally in East Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally in East Delhi’s Karkardooma area on Monday.

The rally will be held at CBD Ground in Karkardooma.

Prime Minister Modi will address another rally in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area on Tuesday.

PM Modi had addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan on December 22 last year.

In that rally, he attacked the opposition parties, accusing it of spreading lies over the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.

The Prime Minister also took on the ruling AAP government in Delhi, accusing it for not doing enough to combat rising pollution levels in the city

Meanwhile, the Delhi CM addresses public meetings in Vishwas Nagara, Laxmi Nagar and Rithala on Sunday. He also held road shows in Kerari and Mundka areas.