Prime Minister inaugurates Sardar Vallabhai Patel Zoological Park | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Patel Zoological Park and Geodesic Aviary Dome in Kevadia. He dedicated to the nation 17 projects under Integrated Development of Kevadia and laid the foundation Stone for 4 new Projects. The projects include Navigation Channel, New Gora Bridge, Garudeshwar Weir, Government Quarters, Bus Bay Terminus, Ekta Nursery, Khalwani Eco Tourism, Tribal Home Stay. He flaged-off of the Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity.

Jungle Safari & Geodesic Aviary Dome

The Prime Minister said “The Fly High Indian Aviary would be a treat for those interested in birdwatching. Come to Kevadia and visit this aviary, which is a part of the Jungle Safari Complex. It will be a great learning experience.”

The Jungle Safari is in the state of the art zoological park spread over an area of 375 acres at seven different levels ranging from 29 to 180 meters. It has more than 1100 Birds & Animals and 5 lakh plants. It is the fastest ever built Jungle Safari. The zoological park has two aviaries – one for domestic birds and another for exotic birds. It is the world’s largest geodesic dome for aviary. The aviaries would be enclosed by a petting zone which would provide a unique touch, feel and exhilarating experience of cuddling the animals like Macaw, Cockatoo, Rabbits, Guinea Pig, etc.

Ekta Cruise Service

Through the Ekta Cruise Service one can experience the viewing of Statue of Unity through the Ferry Boat Service from Shrestha Bharat Bhavan to Statue of Unity by covering a distance of 6 km. The 40 min ride can be covered by a boat which can ferry 200 passengers at a time. New Gora Bridge is built especially for the operation of the ferry service. Boating Channel is constructed to provide boating services to tourists visiting the Statue of Unity.