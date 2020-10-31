Prime Minister inaugurates dynamic lighting of the Sardar Sarovar Dam | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated dynamic lighting for the Sardar Sarovar Dam. He unveiled the website of Statue of Unity in all the UN official languages and launched the Kevadia App, at the Unity Glow Garden. He inaugurated and visited the Cactus Garden.

Dynamic Lighting for the Sardar Sarovar Dam

Unity Glow Garden

It is an unique theme park spread over an area of 3.61 acre. It has an glimmering array of installations, figures and optical illusionsPM to welcome all tourists to experience the joy of night tourism.

Cactus Garden

It is a grand architectural greenhouse with 450 national and international species from 17 countries. It has around 6 lakh plants including 1.9 lakh cactus plants in an area spread over 25 acre.