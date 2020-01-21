Prime Minister greets Tripura on its Statehood Day

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today greeted the people of the state of Tripura on the occasion of its statehood day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “We are proud of Tripura’s exemplary traditions and contribution to national development. It’s people are known for their industrious nature. I pray for the continued prosperity and well-being of Tripura’s citizens.”

