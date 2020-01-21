Tuesday , January 21 2020
Prime Minister greets Meghalaya on its Statehood Day

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today greeted the people of the state of Meghalaya on the occasion of its statehood day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “The people of Meghalaya are known for their kind and compassionate nature. From sports, music to conservation of nature, there is much to learn from them. Praying for Meghalaya’s development in the coming years.”

 

Narendra Modi

@narendramodi

Best wishes to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. The people of Meghalaya are known for their kind and compassionate nature. From sports, music to conservation of nature, there is much to learn from them. Praying for Meghalaya’s development in the coming years.

