Prime Minister attends DGsP/IGsP Conference- 2021

The Hon’ble Prime Minister attended the 56th DGsP/IGsP Conference at Lucknow on November 20-21, 2021. The Conference was attended by 62 DGsP/IGsP of States/UTs and DGs of CAPFs/CPOs in Lucknow. More than 400 officers of various ranks attended the Conference virtually from IB offices across the country.

The Prime Minister participated in the discussions and gave valuable suggestions during the Conference. In the run-up to the Conference, various core groups of DGsP were formed for holding discussions on key aspects of national security such as, prison reforms, terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, cyber-crimes, narcotics trafficking, foreign funding of NGOs, drone-related matters, development of border villages, etc.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Conference this afternoon, the Prime Minister called for analysis of all Police related incidents and developing case studies, to make it an institutionalised learning mechanism. He hailed hybrid format of the Conference as it allowed free flow information between various ranks. He suggested development of inter-operable technologies which would benefit Police forces across the country. He called for constituting a High-Power Police Technology Mission, under the leadership of Union Home Minister to adopt future technologies for grass root policing requirements. Citing the importance of technology in the lives of general public, the Prime Minister gave examples of CoWIN, GeM and UPI. He appreciated the positive change in Police attitude towards general public, particularly post-COVID. He also suggested positive use of drone technology for the benefit of the people. He stressed on review of SMART Policing concept introduced in 2014 and suggested development of a roadmap for its continuous transformation and institutionalisation of the same in Police forces. To tackle some of the routine challenges faced by Police, he urged to involve highly qualified youth to look for technological solutions through hackathon.

The Prime Minister also awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to IB personnel. For the first time, as per the directives of the Prime Minister, IPS officers from various States had submitted articles on contemporary security issues, which added more value to the conference.

Earlier, the Conference was inaugurated by the Union Home Minister on November 19, 2021, wherein he had awarded trophies to the three-best Police Stations of the country. Home Minister participated in all the discussions and offered his valuable suggestions and guidance.