Prime Day 2020 was the biggest 2-days ever for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) on Amazon

Udaipur : Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)and Prime members on Amazon.in discovered joy like never before on Prime Daymaking it the biggest 48-hoursfor SMB sellers, for new member sign-ups, and for engagement with Prime benefits.

With the highest ever SMB participation, over 91,000 SMBs, artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs from over 5,900 pincodes saw success during Prime Day 2020. Of these, more than 62000 sellers were from non-metro and tier 2/3 cities across India. 31,000 SMB sellers witnessed their highest sales ever with over 4000 SMB sellers each registeringsales of INR 10 lakhs or more, and 209 SMB sellers becoming crorepatis during the 48 hours. Artisans and weavers who sell their unique handmade collection through Amazon Karigar store witnessed a growth of 6.7X, and women entrepreneurs from the Saheli program witnessed a growth of 2.6X over average day sales. Similarly, startup brands under the Launchpad program grew by 2.1X over their average day sales. Over a thousand Local Shops from over 100 cities made their Prime Day debut,growingby 2X over average day sales. Over 1 million Prime members shopped from small businesses in the 14-day lead up to Prime Day, further helping them with their business revival.

Prime Day continues to be a unique opportunity for brandsof all sizes to launch new products.Members loved the selection of new launches with 300 top brands and 150 unique products from SMB sellers.Prime members loved brands like Milagrow robotic vacuum cleaners, Smart Saver pulse oximeter, Onida (HDLED TV), Boat 20000 mAh powerbank, Trytook baking moulds, Samsung Galaxy (M31s), Liomes hand juicers among many others.

This Prime Day saw members from over97% pin codes of India shop across multiple categories.More than twice as many customers signedup for a Prime membership during Prime Day 2020 compared to the last Prime Day, withover 65% of new members from outside of the top 10 cities including towns like Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, Leh in Ladakh, Dholpur and Sirohi in Rajasthan, Koraput in Odisha, Mokokchung in Nagaland, Garo hills in Meghalaya, Gadag in Karnataka, Nagappatinam in Tamil Nadu and Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

“This Prime Day was dedicated to our small business (SMB) partners, who have been increasingly looking to Amazon to keeptheir businesses running. We are humbled that we were able to help as this was our biggest Prime Day ever for small businesses – nearly 1 Lakh SMB sellers (70% from small towns) received orders from across 97% of India’s pin-codes; Karigar artisans, Saheli women sellers, Launchpad entrepreneurs, and Local Shops enjoyed their highest ever day of sales,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager, Amazon India. “We are overwhelmed by the response to Prime, with twice as many customers (65% from outside of the top 10 cities) signing up for membership compared to last year, and more members enjoying the benefits of shopping, new product launches, and entertainment during the event than ever before.”

“I have witnessed the biggest surge in my entire lifetime of selling on Amazon. Not only it was surprising but a dream fulfilled. We saw jaw dropping numbers on Prime Days and it exceeded our projections by 10X. Focused on made in India quality and professional and superior supply chain due to Amazon has made me deliver my products to the length and breadth of the country right from LehLadakh to Port Blair down south.It was the glory we dreamt of when we incepted the brand.” – Arjun Sood, Dream of Glory Inc., an apparel brand under Launchpad.

Aman Gupta, Co-Founder, boAt said “We received a phenomenal response during this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale. Once again, our boAtheads showered us with immense love making boAt a top audio brand in India. This sale was distinctively special for us as we launched our ‘Made in India’ powerbanks which became best sellers during the sale. It is indeed a gratifying moment for an Indian brand like us. We hope to strengthen our partnership with Amazon and bring more amazing products to the boAthead community.”