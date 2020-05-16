Prez, Vice President, PM, other leaders express grief over road accident in Auraiya

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that he is deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a road accident at Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet, Mr. Naidu expressed his condolences to bereaved families and wished for speedy recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the road accident in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, Narendra Modi said, the incident is very tragic and the government is engaged in relief work. He expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in this accident. Prime Minister wished early recovery for the injured.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his sadness over the Auraiya incident. In a tweet, he said, it is very sad to know about the death of many workers in the road accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Rajnath expressed condolences to the families of those who died in this accident. He wished that the workers who were injured in the accident will get well as soon.

Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, death of migrant workers in a horrific accident in Uttar Pradesh is very sad and heart-wrenching. In a tweet, he said, I express my deepest condolences on the death of workers. He expressed hope that injured will recover soon.