Prez Kovind calls upon people to imbibe spirit of brotherhood, maintain peace & integrity

The President today visited Vikas Bharti at Bishnupur in Gumla district of Jharkhand. President Kovind is on a two-day visit to the state.

During his visit, the President had a soulful interaction with the Tana Bhagat’s and young kids of the tribal community at Vikas Bharti.President had expressed his desire to visit Vikas Bharti earlier for the exemplary works done in areas of agriculture, water conservation, sustainable ways to conserve renewable sources of energy, health and education to bring about significant changes in the lifestyles of the tribal community.