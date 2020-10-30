PRESIDENT'S MILAD-UN-NABI GREETINGS | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi has said: –

“I extend warm wishes to all the countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad celebrated as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-Un-Nabi.

Prophet Muhammad gave the message of love and brotherhood and led the world to the path of humanity. He wanted to build a society based on equality and harmony.

According to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad compiled in the Holy Quran, let us all work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country”.

