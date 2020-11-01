President, VP, PM Modi extend Formation Day greetings to states | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said, let each state and union territory be an exemplar of peace and prosperity to make the country proud.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, these states and the union territories represent India’s rich cultural and geographical diversity and they have enriched the nation through their natural and human resources. He wished the people of these states and union territories a happy, healthy and prosperous future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh on their Statehood Day. In a tweet, PM Modi said, the state is making remarkable progress in key sectors and is making a long-lasting contribution in realising our dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on its Formation Day and best wishes for their developmental aspirations. In a tweet, PM Modi said, Andhra Pradesh is synonymous with hardwork and compassion and people belonging to the State have gone on to excel in several fields.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh on their Statehood Day. In a tweet, PM Modi wished that the State, which has been the center of various cultures since ancient times, should continue on the path of progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Kerala on their statehood day. In a tweet, PM Modi said, Kerala Piravi day wishes to the wonderful people of Kerala, who have always made indelible contributions to India’s growth. PM said, Kerala’s natural beauty has made it feature among the most popular tourist destinations, drawing people from all over the world.

PM Modi said, he is praying for Kerala’s continuous progress.

The Prime Minister also wished people of Haryana on their foundation day. PM Modi said, Haryana holds an important place in Indian history. He hoped that the State which is a symbol of prosperity and progress continues to make new records of progress.

AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to Sri Potti Sriramulu and paid homage to freedom fighters on the occasion of AndhraPradesh Formation Day at a programme held in Raj Bhavan. He also tweeted about the celebration.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unfurled the national flag at his official residence at Tadepalli, Guntur District, He paid floral tributes at the statue of freedom fighter, Potti Sriramulu and Telugu Thalli. AP State Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Director General of Police Goutam Sawang and other senior officials attended the event.