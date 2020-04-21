President, VP, PM greet civil servants on Civil Services Day

In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said, Our civil services have played a key role in implementing policies and programs for public welfare.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu complimented all the civil servants for effectively and efficiently translating policies into programmes. He said, their high professional standards have stood us well in times of peace as well as times of crisis like the current one. Mr Naidu said, the civil servants along with doctors and medical professionals have been leading India’s fight against COVID-19 Pandemic. He said, the nation is grateful to all such warriors who have been risking their lives at the face of the infection to protect the countrymen. He expressed hope that experienced and able civil servants will assist the nation in winning the battle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted all civil servants and their families on the occasion of Civil Services Day. In a series of tweets, he appreciated their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. He said they are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, who envisioned India’s administrative framework and emphasized on building a system that is progress-oriented and compassionate.

The Government of India celebrates April 21 every year as Civil Services day.