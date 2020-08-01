President, VP greet the nation on Eid-ul-Zuha today

In his message, President Kovind said, “Idu’l Zuha symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires people to work for the well-being of one and all.”

On this festive occasion, President asked people to share their happiness with others and promote mutual harmony. He urged people to follow all the rules and guidelines prescribed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, Id-ul-Zuha is a celebration of unswerving devotion to God and the boundless compassion and love the Almighty has for his creation. He said, the festival inspires us to inculcate empathy, practice sacrifice and promote peace and universal brotherhood.

The festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Zuha or Bakrid is being celebrated with religious fervour and due reverence across the country. There will be no mass congregations prayers in Eidgahs and Grand mosques in most of the places in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eid-ul-Zuha is celebrated to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son in obedience of God’s command.

