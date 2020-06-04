President, Vice President, PM, MIB express grief on demise of Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee

Basu died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence. Known as the chronicler of Indian Middle-class anxieties, his best known works are “Manzil”, “Us Paar”, “Shaukeen” “Chitchor”, “Piya Ka Ghar”, “Khatta Meetha” and “Baton Baton Mein”.

Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), said he passed away peacefully in his sleep in the morning. He wasn’t keeping well for quite some time due to old age and died at his residence.

It’s a great loss to the film industry. Pandit said the filmmaker’s last rites will be performed at Santacruz crematorium.

Basu Chatterjee had a very close association with Doordarshan in which he directed its two iconic serials – Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani.

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed grief on the passing away of Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee. In a tweet, President said, in the passing of Basu Chatterjee, the world of entertainment has lost a living legend.

The President said, the veteran filmmaker will be remembered for his masterpieces like ‘Khatta Meetha’, ‘Rajnigandha’, ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’, ‘Rajani’ among others.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has expressed grief on the demise of Film Director Basu Chatterjee. In a tweet, Vice President said, his light-hearted films depicted various facets of urban middle class. He said, Basu Chatterjee’s death is a big loss to the film industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee.

In a tweet, Prime Minister said, Basu Chatterjee’s works are brilliant and sensitive. PM said it touched people’s hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. The Prime Minister expressed condolences to his family and innumerable fans.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has expressed grief on the demise of veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee. In a tweet, I&B Minister said, Basu Chatterjee was a legendary film director and directed several good films including Baaton Baaton Mein and Rajnigandha.

The Minister said, his demise is a big loss to the film fraternity. Union Minister expressed condolences to his family and fans.