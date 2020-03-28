President urges Governors, LGs to mobilise Red Cross Society to contain COVID 19

President Ramnath Kovind exhorted the collective strength of the society and urged Governors, LGs and Administrators to mobilise volunteers of Indian Red Cross society, voluntary and religious organisations to contain the menace of COVID 19 at the earliest.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu interacted with all Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators to find ways to complement the efforts of the Center and State governments in meeting the challenges arising from the outbreak of COVID-19. 14 Governors and Delhi Lt. Governor were shortlisted to share experiences in their territories as these areas were worst affected by the pandemic.



The video conference was conducted by the Vice President and it brought out the best practices initiated by various States to mitigate the people’s plight while enforcing the lock down in the country.