President to present 50th Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Amitabh Bachchan today

President Ram NathKovind will present Indian cinema’s biggest honour in New Delhi Sunday evening.

The award, named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who is revered as the father of Indian cinema, was instituted in 1969, the year Bachchan made his debut in Hindi film industry with Saat Hindustani.

Considered the highest honour for an artist in Indian cinema, the award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000. It was conferred upon late actor Vinod Khanna in 2017.