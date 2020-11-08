President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind wished Joe Biden a successful tenure and said he is looking forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the elections. In a tweet, PM Modi said, as the US Vice President. Joe Biden’s contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. The Prime Minister said he is looking forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.

Congratulating US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, PM Modi said, her success is pathbreaking and a matter of immense pride not just for her chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with her support and leadership.