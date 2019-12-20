President Ram Nath Kovind on annual southern sojourn from today

On December 22, the President will launch a mobile app of the Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana State Branch at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad.

On December 23, the President will visit Puducherry where he will address the 27th annual convocation of the Pondicherry University.

On December 25, the President will visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra in Kanniyakumari.

On December 27, the President will host a reception for senior dignitaries of the State, Ministers, officials, leading citizens, academics at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad.