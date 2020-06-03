President Ram Nath Kovind holds telephone conversation with President of Georgia

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties. The President said that India valued its warm and friendly ties with Georgia.

The two countries need to give greater focus to their relations in trade, economic and cultural fields.

India is happy to advance its cooperation with Georgia in the field of training and capacity building.

Taking note of the challenges faced by the world from the Covid-19 pandemic and the disruption of life across the globe, President noted that Georgia’s national efforts have been remarkable in containing the spread of Covid-19.

The President informed the Georgian President that India has made strenuous efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and we have been successful to a large extent.

India has also been at the forefront in mobilizing international efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic and extended medical supplies support to over 150 countries.

The two leaders noted that the global community must collectively work to energize economic growth.

