President Ram Nath Kovind gives away Nari Shakti Puraskar to 15 women achievers

The awards were conferred to 12 awardees comprising of 15 eminent women in recognition of their efforts in rendering distinguished services towards emancipation of women, especially vulnerable and marginalized women.

‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, to celebrate women as game changers and catalyst of positive change in the society.

The awardees included Padalabhudevi from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, Bina Devi from Munger, Bihar, Arifa Jan from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Chami Murmu from Rajnagar, Jharkhand, Nilza Wangmo from Leh in Ladakh, Rashmi Urdhwareshe from Pune, Maharashtra, Sardarni Mann Kaur from Patiala, Punjab, Kalavati Devi from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Tashi and Nungshi Malik from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Kaushiki Chakroborty from Kolkata, West Bengal, Karthyayini Amma from Kollam, Alappuzha, Kerala, Avani Chaturvedi from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, Bhawna Kanth from Darbhanga, Bihar and Mohana Singh from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, from Indian Air Force.

These achievers have not allowed age, geographical barriers or access to resources to come in the way of fulfilling their dreams. Their indomitable spirit will inspire the society at large and the young Indian minds in particular to break gender stereotypes, and stand up against gender inequality and discrimination. These awards are an effort to recognize women as equal partners in the advancement of society.

This year the winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar are from fields as diverse as agriculture, sports, handicrafts, Afforestation and wildlife conversation, Armed Forces, education, etc.