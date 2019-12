The President conferred degrees and medals to the successful students. Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Members of Parliament and Ministers also attend the convocation ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, the president lauded University’s efforts to implement Swachh Bharat in its campus.

He also appreciated university and it’s affiliated colleges for adopting 103 villages in and around the campus in order to develop them as model villages.